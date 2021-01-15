Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Seven & i in a report released on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Seven & i stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,323. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Seven & i has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $20.34.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.