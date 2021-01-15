SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SGS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SGS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 32,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

