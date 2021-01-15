Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Sells $284,700.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zach Koff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Zach Koff sold 700 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $115.38. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

