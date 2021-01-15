Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year.

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $114.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $115.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $10,121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,755.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

