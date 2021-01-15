Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of SHAK opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,756 shares of company stock worth $34,137,582. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.