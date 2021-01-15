SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $216.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SharpSpring has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Travis Whitton sold 50,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,372.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the second quarter worth about $366,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharpSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

