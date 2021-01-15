Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2981164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays set a C$27.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.51. The stock has a market cap of C$11.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.91%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

