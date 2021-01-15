Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 134 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Workday by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.46.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.33 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $259.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of -121.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

