Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $13.12 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

