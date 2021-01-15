Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $196,000 in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Regis as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Regis in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,958,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter.

RGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

NYSE:RGS opened at $8.74 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

