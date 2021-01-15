Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 260 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.96.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.