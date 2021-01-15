Sheets Smith Wealth Management Takes $224,000 Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.52 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.