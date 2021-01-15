Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €200.00 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.89 ($195.16).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) stock opened at €158.60 ($186.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €142.80 and its 200-day moving average is €141.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

