Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.49

Shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 121464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,512.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1,810.00 price target on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) from C$1,250.00 to C$1,290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.03. The firm has a market cap of C$181.76 billion and a PE ratio of 920.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,447.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1,352.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 561 shares of Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,277.55, for a total value of C$716,705.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$568,510.10.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

