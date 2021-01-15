Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $8.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,170.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,616. The company has a market cap of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,127.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,029.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Shopify by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

