Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock opened at GBX 185.30 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 179.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 180.68.

In related news, insider Andrew Higginson purchased 29,497 shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

