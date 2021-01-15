Short Interest in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Increases By 49.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 15th total of 696,700 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aemetis stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.