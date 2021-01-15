Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 58.3%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.63. Asahi Kasei has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $22.35.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

