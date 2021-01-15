Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Rises By 110.0%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $19.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

