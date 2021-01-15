Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Rises By 100.0%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXIM remained flat at $$0.49 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,544. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc is a vertically integrated research and development company focused on changing diagnosis and treatment for oncology and SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). The company's NeuCovix is the rapid diagnostic test measuring levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that are believed to prevent SARS-CoV-2 from entering the host cells.

