Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 46.7%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Get Bankinter alerts:

BKNIY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃ­nea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.