Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 46.7%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BKNIY remained flat at $$5.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.
BKNIY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Santander raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bankinter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.
Bankinter Company Profile
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Personal Banking, Individual Banking, Foreigners, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, LÃnea Directa Aseguradora, Bankinter Portugal, and Other Businesses segments.
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.