Short Interest in Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rises By 55.3%

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 55.3% from the December 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BASFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Main First Bank raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.