Short Interest in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Increases By 146.2%

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,683. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the third quarter valued at about $162,000.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

