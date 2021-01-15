Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Grows By 40.7%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

BCHHF stock remained flat at $$446.00 during midday trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $446.00 and a 52 week high of $446.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $384.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.09.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.