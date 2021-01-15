Short Interest in Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Decreases By 50.4%

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cache stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Cache has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

