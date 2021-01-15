Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Decreases By 32.9%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,942. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

