Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Grows By 125.0%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CZMWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY remained flat at $$138.98 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 950. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $146.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.83.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.