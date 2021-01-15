Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Drops By 38.5%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,503,200 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the December 15th total of 2,442,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CHVKF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. China Vanke has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential, retail, and office properties; and other ancillary facilities. The company also provides property management and related services to purchasers and tenants of its own developed residential properties and shopping arcades, as well as to the external property developers; and undertakes construction contracts.

