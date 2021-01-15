Short Interest in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Grows By 102.6%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the December 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the second quarter worth $420,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.76.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $193.77 million for the quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.