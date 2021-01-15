Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Increases By 163.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 163.4% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCM opened at $27.72 on Friday. CHS has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

