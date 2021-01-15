Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Increases By 56.5%

Cuentas Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUEN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS CUEN opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Cuentas has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Cuentas Inc, a financial technology company, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

