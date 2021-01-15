Short Interest in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Declines By 47.3%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 2,102,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,091. CYREN has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $74.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.72.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of CYREN worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

