Short Interest in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Expands By 160.7%

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 136,758 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 300,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

