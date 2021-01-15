Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Rises By 50.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.03. 955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,861. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

