Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Increases By 166.7%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.