Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Increases By 156.7%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, an increase of 156.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Aegis boosted their price target on Foresight Autonomous from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Foresight Autonomous alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $411.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.96. Foresight Autonomous has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Autonomous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Autonomous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.