Short Interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Decreases By 55.8%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the December 15th total of 209,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. 5,563,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,352,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Future FinTech Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.