Short Interest in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Rises By 128.4%

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the December 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of GNT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,351. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $479,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 157.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

