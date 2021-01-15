Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 104.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 104.5% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBOOY stock remained flat at $$30.15 during midday trading on Friday. 14,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.62.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

