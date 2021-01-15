Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 37.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the December 15th total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.