Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Increases By 99.7%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.56. 10,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,801,000.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.