Short Interest in Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Increases By 152.7%

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the December 15th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,783.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MPCMF opened at $1.69 on Friday. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

Separately, HSBC lowered Mapletree Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Mapletree Commercial Trust

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

