Short Interest in NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Increases By 149.0%

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF remained flat at $$0.59 during midday trading on Friday. 210,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,027. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. explores for and develops mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

