Short Interest in Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Drops By 60.0%

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Peoples Financial stock remained flat at $$13.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.26. Peoples Financial has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Get Peoples Financial alerts:

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 13.10%.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.