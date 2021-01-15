Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Grows By 61.0%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the December 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.2 days.

Regis Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

Regis Resources Company Profile

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. The company owns 100% interests in the Duketon project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

