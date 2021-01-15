Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Decreases By 50.0%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RAHGF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 11,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047. Roan Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

