Short Interest in Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Rises By 150.0%

Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SVIN remained flat at $$15.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.51. Scheid Vineyards has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

