Short Interest in Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Decreases By 51.0%

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (OTCMKTS:SMICY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the December 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SMICY opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMICY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.02.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products.

