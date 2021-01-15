Short Interest in Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Drops By 52.0%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a decrease of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

OTCMKTS SCEYF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,274. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

