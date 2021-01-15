Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Increases By 60.0%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWMAY stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWMAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.